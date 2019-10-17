Derry security alert: Man held under terror law released
A man who was arrested in relation to a security alert in Londonderry on Monday has been released.
Police received a report of a suspicious object at Beechwood Avenue at about 20:25 BST on Monday.
The area was cordoned off after the object was discovered in an alleyway.
A 41-year-old man was questioned under the Terrorism Act but was subsequently released.