Image copyright Google Image caption The shooting happened in the Clooney estate in Londonderry's Waterside

A mother tried to barricade her five children into a room to keep them safe during a gun attack on their Londonderry home, a councillor has said.

A gang of three masked men called to the house in Shearwater Way at about 22:00 BST on Sunday.

DUP councillor Hilary McClintock said the woman's five children were at home at the time of the gun attack.

Police said a single shot was fired through a bedroom window of the house.

"It was a terrifying experience for the family," said Cllr McClintock.

The five children, aged between three and 11, had been traumatised by the incident, police said.

Cllr McClintock added: "The children saw the three gun men at the house. They tried to batter the door down.

"As the woman was phoning the police, she was trying to barricade her children into a room at the same time. They are traumatised this morning."

The family have lived in the area for the last 13 years and were at a loss as to why they had been targeted, Cllr McClintock added.

Police said work to establish a motive is ongoing.

"There are no reports of any injuries, however there were five children between the ages of three and 11 in the property at the time and they have been left traumatised by the incident having witnessed the attack," said Det Insp Jack.

"Our investigation is at an early stage and we are following a number of lines of enquiry into a motive for the attack."

Cllr McClintock said the area was both quiet and residential and condemned those behind the gun attack.

"There is absolutely no room in our society for people to do this," she said.

"To do this to anybody is horrendous, but to a family with young children? Those children will carry the trauma for many years to come."