Image caption Tracey Curran pleaded guilty to six charges of fraud at Londonderry Crown Court

A Londonderry woman has admitted six charges of fraud amounting to more than £590,000.

Tracey Curran, from Moyola Drive in the city, pleaded guilty to fraud by using her former employer's credit cards to withdraw the money.

The offences took place between January 2016 and April 2017.

Londonderry Crown Court was told the defendant spent all of the money on the 32 Red internet gambling site.

"She obtained all of the money through fraud and the money has all been lost to the gambling site," a Public Prosecution Service barrister told the judge.

A defence barrister said he wanted to engage the services of an accountant to determine the exact amount involved in the fraud.

He also submitted a document to the judge from the Gambling Commission which, the barrister said, contained information directly linked to the offending.

The case was adjourned until 19 November.

The defendant has been released on bail.