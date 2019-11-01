Record crowds for Derry Halloween party

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Ghosts and ghouls come out for Halloween

Record-breaking crowds have visited Londonderry for Europe's biggest Halloween celebration, organiser have said.

More than 40,000 lined the banks of the Foyle for Thursday's parade and fireworks finale.

An estimated 120,000 people attended events over the festival's eight days.

Mayor Michaela Boyle said the city "justified its reputation as the best place in the world to celebrate Halloween."

Musicians, dancers, street acts and performers led the festival's closing parade

"I'm thrilled that the public have turned out in record breaking numbers to support it," she said.

The festivities in Derry have grown to global renown since the first Halloween carnival 33 years ago.

It is now regarded as among the world's premier destinations for the holiday as the city gives itself over to ghosts, goblins and devilish delights.

Jim Roddy, City Centre Manger, said it had been a "fantastic week for the city."

"The whole week has been absolutely outstanding. This year has been much bigger and better than last year."

He said it is likely the region would see an economic boon in excess of the £3.2m generated for the local economy during the 2018 festival.

"This is only going to get bigger and better, the promotion of this city across the world has been tremendous," he added.

Highlights of this year's Derry Halloween - which has The Other World Awakens as its theme - have included the Awakening the Walls trail and a first-ever LegenDerry Halloween food event.

The Halloween festival ended with fireworks over the River Foyle

Both the parade and fireworks display were streamed live on the BBC Radio Foyle homepage.