Image copyright Braidwater Image caption The plans include a mix of houses, apartment and bungalows

Plans for more than 360 new homes in the Waterside area of Londonderry have been approved by councillors in the city.

Full planning permission was granted for 362 homes at Drumahoe during a council meeting on Wednesday.

The new site will include semi-detached houses along with bungalows and apartments.

A children's play park is also included in the plans submitted by developers Braidwater.

Sinn Féin councillor Christopher Jackson, chair of Derry City and Strabane District Council's planning committee, said the development would help to re-energise the area.

"This new development will help relieve housing stress in the Waterside area, and provide more modern and high quality accommodation for families," he said.

He added the development would be a "welcome boost" to the economy and the building trade during the construction phase.