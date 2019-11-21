A commercial garage in County Donegal has been badly damaged in an overnight fire.

The blaze at the property on the main Killea to Letterkenny road broke out at about 23:10 GMT on Wednesday.

A number of nearby residents who were evacuated have been allowed to return home.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said four appliances from Londonderry attended the incident.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is under way.