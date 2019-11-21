Fire crews tackle blaze at border garage
A commercial garage in County Donegal has been badly damaged in an overnight fire.
The blaze at the property on the main Killea to Letterkenny road broke out at about 23:10 GMT on Wednesday.
A number of nearby residents who were evacuated have been allowed to return home.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said four appliances from Londonderry attended the incident.
Skip Twitter post by @shannonkn0x
Anyone who may be on their way home or travelling towards/ from killea be careful pic.twitter.com/dlibvRkUHF— shannon💗 (@shannonkn0x) November 21, 2019
End of Twitter post by @shannonkn0x
An investigation into the cause of the fire is under way.