Image caption A vet determined that the dog was in danger of falling out the window and had been neglected with no access to water being left alone in the flat.

A 33-year-old woman has been given a suspended sentence and barred from keeping any animal for 10 years.

Samantha Kerrigan of Spencer Road admitted causing unnecessary suffering to an animal on or before October 1 2017.

District Judge Barney McElholm told Londonderry Magistrate's Court if it was not for her health she would have gone straight to prison.

Miss Kerrigan suffered from addiction issues, the court heard.

The court heard that police were called to an address in the city's Spencer Road after reports of a dog dangling from a first floor window.

Members of the public got a ladder and rescued the female bull terrier.

Police forced entry into the flat and there was a strong smell of dog excrement.

A vet determined that the dog was in danger of falling out of the window and had been neglected with no access to water from being left alone in the flat.

The police gave the animal food and she drank two litres of water in a short space of time.

'Barely able to look after herself'

The defendant contacted police to confirm ownership of the animal but failed to attend for interview.

The court was told the dog was euthanized a month later.

Defence solicitor Maoiliosa Barr said Miss Kerrigan would class herself as an animal lover.

He said that Kerrigan suffered from addiction issues and added she was "barely able to look after herself never mind anything else".

The solicitor said that the dog was supposed to go to a friend of her partner but he had been sent to prison so she had taken the dog.

He said she was "very upset" when she heard what happened to the dog.