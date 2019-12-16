Image caption Kayden McGuinness was found dead at a flat in Colmcille Court on 17 September 2017

Kayden McGuinness was just three years old when he was found dead in his bed at his home in a flat in Londonderry's Bogside.

A post-mortem examination carried out after his death in September 2017 revealed Kayden had sustained multiple injuries and bruising.

There were at least 15 non-accidental bruises to his scalp.

His injuries caused his brain to bleed and swell. They were caused by blunt force trauma.

In October, Liam Whoriskey, the partner of the little boy's mother, was found guilty of his manslaughter.

Whoriskey was also found unanimously guilty of inflicting child cruelty on Kayden, and sentenced to 15 years in jail.

At a sentencing hearing last month, Londonderry Crown Court heard health professionals had been assessing the toddler for autism.

During Whoriskey's trial, the court was told Kayden had some behavioural issues. He would injure himself by jumping from a window sill or television stand up to 50 times a day.

After the trial, Kayden's mother Erin McLaughlin said her son "was just a wee boy who loved playing and loved his life."

She kissed her son before she left

Kayden lived with his mother, five-month-old baby sister and Whoriskey. The couple had been living together for eight months.

Five days before Kayden died they had become engaged.

On the night of 16 September 2017, Kayden's mother had gone out. She kissed her son before she left.

She stayed with friends overnight.

Kayden and his sister were left in the care of her fiancé.

The next morning Liam Whoriskey went to wake Kayden just before 10:00 GMT. The child was dead.

The 18-day trial at Londonderry Crown Court was heard by Judge Philip Babington.

A jury returned unanimous verdicts after 80 minutes of deliberation.

Whoriskey was also found guilty of a charge of child cruelty, relating to an incident a month before Kayden died.

Then, the toddler had sustained a bruised nose and two black eyes.

Liam Whoriskey had been initially charged with murder: Mid-trial the charge was amended to manslaughter.

The jury was further instructed not to consider one charge of death by neglect and one of child cruelty.

Whoriskey had denied the charges.

Trial

Over the course of four weeks and fifteen days of evidence, the six men and five women jury heard from 31 witnesses in the case - 27 from the prosecution, four from the defence.

NI's assistant state pathologist Dr Peter Ingram told the court the toddler had sustained a large number of bruises caused by blunt-force trauma to his head, which were "undoubtedly as a result of non-accidental injury".

He said "the multiplicity of injuries in this case and their pattern and distribution clearly indicates that they were non-accidentally sustained and were as a result of his being assaulted, possibly repeatedly, over a period of time".

Paramedics who arrived the morning Kayden's body was found "knew it was suspicious circumstances".

The prosecution said there were "several indisputable facts" in the case.

The injuries to Kayden were non-accidental and were not visible to anyone prior to the child going to bed the night before his body was found.

No-one else entered the family flat after Kayden's mother had left him in the sole care of Whoriskey.

Prosecutors said the only inevitable conclusion was that he had caused the blunt trauma injuries inflicted on Kayden.

The defence said missing from the evidence was the time of the death, an absence which one medical expert described as crucial.

The medical evidence was not satisfactory enough to conclude that the bruises occurred when the little boy was alone in the flat with Whoriskey.

Experts could not determine how the child sustained his injuries or when they occurred, they argued.

During her evidence, a forensic medical officer spoke of being "horrified at some of the scenes in the flat" on the morning Kayden's body was found.

"To me it was almost like a staged scene of neglect indicating a high level of neglect in that household", said Dr Amanda Burns.

She said there were beer cans, as well as a knife and screwdriver, left lying around.

She saw a glass tankard containing a brown odourless liquid and in a second bedroom next to where the child's body was found she saw a badminton racquet on the bed.

Dr Burns told the court that after examining the scene she told police the child "did not die of natural causes."

Sentence welcomed

Whoriskey shook his head as he stood in the dock when the jury foreman announced that he'd been found unanimously guilty of killing Kayden.

People in the public gallery shouted "thank you" to the jurors. Whoriskey was verbally abused as he was taken from the dock.

Outside court, Kayden's mother Erin McLaughlin said "[Kayden] was just a wee boy who loved playing and loved his life and [Whoriskey] took that away from him, so I hope to God that the judge takes a good bit of his life away from him."

"I am happy with the outcome and I hope he rots in jail. Nobody can ever understand how difficult it is to lose a child in this way."

Children's charity the NSPCC welcomed the jail term.

"We must remember that Kayden died due to the brutal actions of the very man who should have been protecting him, and his family will have to live with the devastating consequences for the rest of their lives," said a spokeswoman for the charity.

"Young children, depend entirely on those caring for them, so it is vital that anyone concerned about their welfare speaks out."