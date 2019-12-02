Image copyright PSNI Image caption Caoimhin Cassidy Crossan died in a car fire in June

The detective inspector leading the investigation into the death of a Londonderry teenager is urging those with information to come forward.

Caoimhin Cassidy Crossan, 18, was found dead in a stolen car in Galliagh in June. The car had gone on fire after crashing into a lamp-post.

At the time, police said he was not travelling alone and there were reports of two men leaving the scene.

Det Insp Michael Winters said those men need to come forward.

"Think about Caoihmn's family, his family are still coping with this every day and I think they will continue to cope with this for the rest of their lives," he said.

"Put yourselves in their position, think about how it effects them and give them the truth."

Image caption The teenager's body was found in a car that had been stolen earlier that day

A post-mortem examination later revealed he had not been seriously injured in the crash, but died after the car caught fire.

Det Insp Winters described the incident as one of the most harrowing he has ever encountered in his policing career.

The body of the 18-year-old from Creggan was found in the car on Fairview Road on Saturday 1 June.

The car was stolen from a house in Oakfield Crescent earlier that day.