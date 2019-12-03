Image copyright Rte Image caption The actor was due to appear at Letterkenny District Court

An Irish judge has issued an arrest warrant for Father Ted actor Gerard McSorley after he failed to turn up at court.

The actor, 69, who played Father Todd Unctious in the show, was due to appear at Letterkenny District Court in County Donegal on Tuesday.

He was arrested on 26 November for a breach of the peace.

The actor is also charged with damaging property while in a cell at Letterkenny Garda Station.

Judge Paul Kelly issued a bench warrant for his arrest after Mr McSorley did not appear in court to answer the charges.

The actor has also appeared in many well-known films including Braveheart, Veronica Guerin and Angela's Ashes.