Image caption The Department for Infrastructure said eight panels have been shattered since the bridge opened in 2011

Work to replace a number of shattered glass panes on Londonderry's Peace Bridge has been hit with a further delay.

Three panels at the £14.6m bridge were vandalised in July.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) had said the panels would be replaced in November but now say it will be 2020 before they are in place.

A DfI spokesman also said the repair work is likely to cost "in the region of £30,000".

"This imposes an additional burden on the department at a time when we are facing significant budgetary constraints," the spokesman added.

The bridge, which is 312-metres long, is designed for pedestrians and cyclists but has been the target for vandalism on a number of occasions since it opened in 2011.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Derry's Peace Bridge is among the city's most recognised landmarks

"Many visitors and local people use this elegant landmark structure every day and the damage being caused is detracting from their enjoyment of the peace bridge," a DFI spokesman said.

"We would appeal to those involved to desist from such mindless behaviour."

The department said the "bespoke nature" of the glass "has resulted in a slightly longer manufacture period."