Image copyright Kelly family Image caption Karol Kelly was stabbed to death in March 2018

One of three men accused of murdering a Londonderry father-of-five told police he slashed the victim in the face with a knife, a court has heard.

Karol Kelly, 35, was stabbed to death after an assault at a house party in Rosemount in the city last year.

The city's crown court heard that Sean Anderson, 21, admitted to police he swiped at Mr Kelly's waist with a knife.

The defendant, from Grafton Street in Derry, denies murder.

Details of what is alleged to have happened on 4 March 2018 emerged at a bail hearing on Thursday.

Sean Anderson's brother Gary Anderson, 22, also from Grafton Street, and 18-year-old Michael Dunlop of Glenabbey Crescent in the city, also deny murder.

Opposing bail for Sean Anderson, a prosecution barrister said the high-profile nature of the murder had resulted in heightened tensions in the city and police would be concerned for the defendant's safety if he was released.

The barrister said that on the night Mr Kelly died Sean Anderson and Gary Anderson had gone into the kitchen at their house on Grafton Street after an altercation with the victim and another man.

"Sean Anderson is alleged to have armed himself with a knife," said the barrister.

"The two people who had left the house, including Karol Kelly, were pursued and witnesses saw Mr Kelly being pushed by the defendant Dunlop and falling to the ground.

He added that Sean Anderson assaulted Mr Kelly until Mr Dunlop "said Mr Kelly had had enough and he pulled" Sean Anderson away.

'Swiping the knife'

The barrister said the men returned to the house on Grafton Street while Mr Kelly died from knife wounds.

The three men at the house were arrested a short time after the attack, the court heard.

During a police interview Sean Anderson admitted there was an altercation at his home involving Mr Kelly.

He also admitted going to the kitchen, getting a knife and following Mr Kelly and a second man out of the property and chasing them.

"He admitted making a slashing movement with the knife towards Karol Kelly and slashing him on the face and swiping the knife at Mr Kelly's waist," the prosecutor said.

A defence barrister told the court a bail address was not available to Sean Anderson.

But he said he believed the defendant could be granted bail if a suitable address outside Derry was approved by the police.

He said Sean Anderson was not a flight risk and that no threats had been made to the defendant or his family.

Refusing bail, the judge said Sean Anderson was facing a "very serious charge".

"I note what he said in his police interviews - it is clear he was involved in this matter to some degree," he added.

"Exactly what degree is a matter for a jury to consider in due course."

Sean Anderson was remanded in continuing custody until his trial next year.