Image caption Part of Strabane was cordoned off during the security alert on Saturday 7 September

A 36-year-old man has been arrested by police investigating the discovery of a mortar bomb in Strabane earlier this year.

The device was found on a wall near houses in Church View on Saturday 7 September.

At the time, police said the New IRA intended to fire the device into the town's police station.

Police arrested the man during an operation in Strabane on Friday.

"The New IRA were responsible for this reckless attack that put the lives of the local community and local Police officers at risk and to date, we have arrested six people," Det Insp Andrew Hamlin said.

Image caption The wall where the bomb was found is close to the local police station and homes

He appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Two men arrested earlier this week have since been released.

Last week, a 28-year-old man was charged with perverting the course of justice, assisting offenders and recording information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing an act of terrorism.