Image caption Daniel Hegarty, 15, was shot dead by a soldier during Operation Motorman in 1972

A former soldier is mounting a legal challenge to being prosecuted for the murder of a teenage boy in Londonderry more than 47 years ago.

Daniel Hegarty, 15, was killed in an Army operation in Creggan in July 1972.

In April the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) announced the veteran, who cannot be identified, is to be charged with the teenager's murder.

His lawyers are seeking to judicially review the decision.

The ex-soldier's representatives are expected to argue there was a failure to take proper account of the evidence.

At a review hearing in the High Court in Belfast on Monday, Lord Chief Justice Sir Declan Morgan set out steps to ensure media organisations have an opportunity to challenge the current anonymity arrangements which mean the veteran cannot be identified.

Further points cannot be publicised for legal reasons.

Adjourning proceedings, Sir Declan imposed a deadline for dealing with any issues around reporting restrictions in the case

The case is expected to be mentioned again next month

The soldier is also facing prosecution for intentionally wounding Daniel's cousin Christopher Hegarty in the same incident.

In 2011 an inquest jury unanimously found Daniel Hegarty posed no risk and had been shot without warning. as the Army moved in to clear "no-go" areas during Operation Motorman.