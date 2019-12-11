Image copyright Cairns Family Image caption Jonathan Cairns was 18 when he died

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the death of a County Londonderry teenager 20 years ago.

Jonathan Cairns was 18 when he was attacked in Ballykelly on his way home from a night out on 25 April 1999.

His body was found in a shallow grave in Loughermore Forest, about five miles from his home, the next day.

The 49-year-old man has also been arrested for perverting the course of justice and withholding information.

The investigation into Mr Cairns' murder has involved more than 2,500 witnesses, statements from almost 900 people and 20 searches.

A man was jailed for helping to dispose of his body but no-one has ever been convicted of his murder.

In April, the teenager's parents made a fresh appeal for information on the 20th anniversary of his death.