A man convicted of killing a three-year-old boy in Londonderry has been sentenced to 15 years.

Liam Whoriskey, of Glenabbey Gardens, Londonderry, was found guilty in October of the manslaughter of Kayden McGuinness.

The three year old was found dead in his bed in his family flat at Colmcille Court in the Bogside in Derry in September 2017.

He was sentenced at Londonderry Crown Court on Monday.

Whoriskey, who had denied killing the toddler, will serve half of his sentence in prison and the other half on licence.