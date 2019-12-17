Image caption Liam Whoriskey had been initially charged with murder: Mid-trial the charge was amended to manslaughter

A man found guilty of killing of a three-year-old boy in Londonderry is to appeal against his conviction.

Kayden McGuinness was found dead in his bed in his family flat at Colmcille Court in the Bogside in Derry in September 2017.

Liam Whoriskey, 25, from Glenabbey Gardens in the city, was convicted of his manslaughter and on Monday was jailed for 15 years.

Whoriskey has instructed his lawyers to lodge appeal papers at the High Court.

Image copyright PSNI Image caption Kayden was described as a "happy, smiling and much-loved child"

Whoriskey, who had denied killing the toddler, is due to serve half of his sentence in prison and the other half on licence.

He was also found guilty of one charge of child cruelty.

During the trial the court was told a post-mortem examination carried out after Kayden's death in September 2017 revealed he had sustained multiple injuries and bruising.

There were at least 15 non-accidental bruises to his scalp, the examination found.