A man in his 20s is being treated in hospital after a serious assault in County Londonderry.

Police were called to Coolessan Walk, Limavady. at about 04:10 BST on Monday. Detectives believe the victim was injured in a fight in the garden.

A 23-year-old man is being questioned on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Det Insp Peter McKenna said ambulance crews were treating the man at the scene when police officers arrived.

"The victim, aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital where he remains this morning undergoing treatment," he said.

"Enquiries are under way to establish exactly how this man sustained his injuries."

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.