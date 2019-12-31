Image caption Derry's Peace Bridge, opened in 2011, was among the projects designed to promote cross-community integration

The 2010s have been described as Londonderry's "lost decade in terms of economic potential to the city".

This decade saw Derry become the UK's first City of Culture and the city's new Peace Bridge opened.

But there were also delays to a planned medical school at Magee and the proposed city deal funding.

"There is so much we should've done that we could've done", Financial Journalist, Paul Gosling said.

Mr Gosling blamed a lack of political leadership for the failure to build on the city's economic potential.

"We hoped that this would be the transformational decade", Mr Gosling told BBC Foyle.

Image caption Ulster University had initially hoped to welcome the first intake of medical students in 2019

Ulster University's medical school at Magee College had been due to open in 2019.

However, the project has been beset by problems and delays throughout.

In a statement in November, Ulster University (UU) blamed the absence of a ministerial decision on funding the school for the delay.

The university said it was now working towards a target of recruiting students for September 2021.

'Rebirth for the city'

"The medical school is important in terms of Altnagelvin (Hospital) and the medics, but actually we really need to see Magee expanded", Mr Gosling said.

10,000 students are needed in the University, he believes.

"That will have a greater impact to the city in terms of retail and tourism growth," he said.

"It would be a rebirth for the city economically and socially."

Image copyright PA Image caption The city deal for Strabane and Londonderry would see the region receive £105m in government funding

The Derry and Strabane city deal was announced in May.

It is envisioned the region will receive £105m government funding.

But the multimillion pound funding package can not proceed without the return of devolved government, it was confirmed late in 2019.

Oonagh McGillion, Director of Legacy at Derry City and Strabane District Council, described the deal as still being in the heads of terms stage - an outline business case - with government departments and other stakeholders.

"Our expectation is things will move very quickly, when all these different heads of agreements get put in place", she said.

The city deal plans include the establishment of a landmark riverfront university medical education and innovation hub.

It is envisaged that would create 200 new research posts and increase Ulster University numbers in the city by 2,000.

Proposals also include improvements to the region's digital connectivity, the creation of skills academies and the creation of a Centre for Industrial Digitisation, Robotics and Automation.

Urban regeneration, infrastructure and tourism projects are also detailed in the city deal proposals.

'We've seen massive changes'

In 2013, Londonderry became the UK's first City of Culture.

Ms McGillion said without that achievement there is no way the city would have achieved the growth seen over the past decade.

"Whenever we bid for UK City of Culture our tourism industry was stagnant, we had no hotel growth in 10 years.

"In 2010 we had revenue of £5m that came in for tourism, in 2018 that was £55m," Ms McGillion said.

Ms McGillion said finalising the city deal topped her economic wish list for the city in 2020.

Mr Gosling said Magee's expansion was the much needed catalyst for the city's economy.