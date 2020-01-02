Image copyright PA Media Image caption It was reported that two men entered the bookmakers in the city just before 17:45 GMT.

Detectives are appealing for information following a robbery at commercial premises in the Central Drive area of Londonderry on Wednesday.

It was reported that two men entered a bookmakers in the city just before 17:45 GMT.

A female member of staff was grabbed by the wrist and pushed to the ground, where she was restrained, while the second man searched the premises.

The pair made off with an undisclosed sum of money.

'Left badly shaken'

Det Sgt Marshall said: "This was a terrifying experience for the victim who, while physically uninjured, has understandably been left badly shaken.

"One of the suspects is described as being approximately 5' 11" in height, wearing a balaclava, black clothing and gloves.

"The second is also described as wearing dark clothing and gloves."

Police urged anyone with information to come forward.