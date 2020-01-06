Image copyright DIOCESE OF DERRY AND RAPHOE Image caption Bishop Forster takes over from Bishop Ken Good who served the Diocese for 17 years

The new Church of Ireland Bishop of Derry has been officially installed during a church ceremony in the city on Sunday afternoon.

The Venerable Andrew Forster takes over from the Right Reverend Ken Good, who retired last May.

Lord-Lieutenant for the County Borough of Londonderry Dr Angela Garvey was among those at the St Columb's Cathedral service on Sunday.

The new bishop said he was both "excited and daunted" by his new role.

Bishop Forster told the congregation at Sunday's service he wanted people "to have bigger hearts for those who are on the margins of society".

"For those who come to us as refugees, for those who are persecuted for their faith, for those who know day by day what it is to live with insecurity and in fear.

"We need to be people with bigger hearts, generous hearts and giving hearts."

Image caption Bishop Forster asked the congregation to pray for him

The new bishop had been Rector of Drumglass, Dungannon since 2007, and Archdeacon of Ardboe since 2015.

Previously he served as Rector of Drumcliffe and Archdeacon of Elphin and Ardagh and as chaplain at Queen's University in Belfast.

His first church role was as Curate in Willowfield Parish Church, Belfast.

A second service will be held on 12 January at St Eunan's Cathedral in Raphoe, County Donegal, that will see the bishop officially installed as Bishop of Raphoe.