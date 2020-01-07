Image copyright Getty Images

Derry City and Strabane District Council have agreed to adopt a menopause policy at a meeting on Tuesday.

It is understood that this is the first council in all of Northern Ireland to adopt this kind of policy.

The policy aims to outline what menopause is, reduce absenteeism due to menopausal symptoms and provide support to manage symptoms at work.

It will come before a full council later this month for ratification.

What is the Menopause?

The menopause is a natural part of ageing as a woman's oestrogen levels decline

In the UK, the average age for a woman to reach the menopause is 51

Perimenopause is the time leading up to menopause when a woman may experience irregular periods or other menopausal symptoms. This can be years before menopause

Read more about menopause from the NHS here

Outlining details of the policy to elected members the lead HR officer, Paula Donnelly, said it was evidence of the council's commitment to providing an inclusive and supportive working environment for all its employees.

Ms Donnelly outlined to council members how research shows that the majority of women are unwilling to discuss menopause related health problems with their manager, or ask for the support or adjustments that they may need.

The policy sets out the guidelines for members of staff and managers on providing the right support to manage menopausal symptoms at work and has been developed in consultation with the recognised trade unions.

It is hoped the policy will foster an environment in which colleagues can openly and comfortably instigate conversations, or engage in discussions about menopause.

The proposed policy aims to ensure everyone understands what menopause is, can confidently have good conversations, and are clear on the council's policy and practices, supported by Human Resources and Occupational Health.