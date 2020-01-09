Londonderry: Police and Fire crews at Strand Road nightclub
- 9 January 2020
A fire has broken out at a nightclub on Strand Road, Londonderry.
Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed that four appliances have been dispatched to the area.
Police have cordoned off the road and asked motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area.
A number of premises have been evacuated and police have advised those in close proximity to Strand Road to keep their windows closed.
Translink confirmed that some journeys have been affected and services have been diverted because of the incident.
#ULB Due to the Strand Road being closed in both directions, #Foyle Metro service 12a will operate the following diversion: Clarendon Road, Northland Road then Duncreggan Road.— Translink (@Translink_NI) January 9, 2020
