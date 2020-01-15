Image copyright PSNI

Police searching for a woman who has been missing for almost two months have said a body has been recovered from the River Foyle in Londonderry.

The discovery was made by search teams on Tuesday evening. Formal identification has yet to take place.

The family of Helena McElhennon, who been missing since late November, has been informed.

Mrs McElhennon, 42, was last seen in the city at about 10:30 GMT on Sunday 24 November.

Her black Mitsubishi Warrior was located at a lay-by close to the city's Foyle Bridge.

She had been seen about an hour earlier in the Draperstown in County Londonderry area, heading towards Derry.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland, Foyle Search and Rescue, Search Team North West, family and members of the public have been involved in the effort to find her.