Former branch manager admits catering company fraud

Image caption Stephen Hessin pleaded guilty to one charge of fraud at Londonderry Crown Court

A former catering company manager has admitted defrauding his former employer of almost £40,000.

Stephen Hessin, 37, whose address was given as Melrose Terrace, Londonderry, pleaded guilty to defrauding a branch of the Mount Charles catering supply company of £36,800.

The offence took place between July 2017 and May 2019.

He denied a further charge of stealing the money during an appearance at Londonderry Crown Court on Thursday.

A Public Prosecution Service barrister told Judge Philip Babington that there was no objection to the defendant being released on continuing bail.

But a defence barrister said the defendant gave up his accommodation address in a hostel yesterday and another person had already moved in.

She said because the address was therefore no longer available to the defendant, she was applying to have his bail revoked.

Judge Babington said he had little option but to remand the defendant in custody.

The judge said should a suitable address become available before his next court appearance on 29 January he would give consideration to a bail application.