Princess Anne opens neurotech centre in Londonderry

Image caption Princess Anne has officially opened Ulster Univeristy's SCANi-hub in Derry

The Princess Royal has opened Ulster University's state-of-the-art neurotechnology centre in Londonderry during a visit to Northern Ireland.

Princess Anne spoke to staff and students at the opening of the university's Spatial Computing and Neurotechnology Innovation Hub (SCANi-hub).

The centre is pioneering research into human and computer interaction.

Princess Anne also visited the newly refurbished Magee campus library.

Vice chancellor Prof Paddy Nixon said Princess Anne was welcomed "with a great sense of pride."

He said the SCANi -hub will allow Magee students and researchers to "help define how humans will interact with technology in the future."

The Princess Royal also met with Prof Louise Dubras, the university's foundation dean of the school of medicine to discuss the plans for Northern Ireland's second medical training school.

A cash injection of £60m was announced on Wednesday for the school at Ulster University's Magee campus.