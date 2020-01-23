Image caption The Mobuoy site, located on the outskirts of the city, is a former recycling plant

A Derry City and Strabane District Council meeting was disrupted by a protest over the illegal Mobuoy dump on the outskirts of Londonderry.

Northern Ireland Environment agency (NIEA) representatives gave a presentation to the council's regeneration and environment committee on Wednesday.

Shouts about water quality came from the public gallery and the meeting had to be temporarily suspended.

Mobuoy dump sits on the Faughan River.

The river supplies much of Derry's drinking water.

In a statement, NI water said they monitor the water taken from the river on a daily basis.

They ensure all drinking water meets "strict drinking water quality standards" and have procedures in place to stop taking water from it, if they find any risk of contamination.

Image caption The River Faughan runs past the Mobuoy dump

A spokesperson for the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) said: "They delivered a presentation to Derry City and Strabane District Council, to discuss a range of issues, including protection of the public drinking water supply, options for remediation of the site, and a process for the development of a future vision for the site.

"The department will take forward actions to further strengthen engagement with the council and the local community.

"This will help to inform the department's work as it prepares the remediation strategy for the site."

DAERA said they could not comment further as the Mobuoy site is the subject of ongoing criminal proceedings.