Image caption John Brady died in Strand Road police station in Londonderry

A dissident republican who died while left alone in a police station consultation room took his own life, an inquest has found.

John Brady, from Strabane, County Tyrone, died in Strand Road police station in Londonderry in October 2009.

Coroner Joe McCriskin said the 40-year-old's death "could not have been reasonably foreseen."

But he said there was "a critical failure to supervise him properly".

Brady was serving a life sentence for murdering a reserve police constable and was released under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement.

His licence was revoked in 2003 and he was returned to prison.

In October 2009, Brady was on home leave when he was arrested in Strabane following an altercation with his brother-in law.

Image caption The hearing took place at Omagh Courthouse

The inquest at Omagh Courthouse examined why Mr Brady was in custody, what assessment had been made of his state of mind and any steps taken to protect his safety.

It also looked at how he came to be alone in the consultation room, and whether the conduct of any police officer or other person may have caused or contributed to his death.

During the inquest, the family's lawyer had raised the suspicion that the fight had been a "set-up", but the coroner said he was satisfied it was a result of family tensions and had not been premeditated.

The coroner also said there was no evidence to suggest the involvement of "state agents".

While in custody at Strand Road police station, C3 police intelligence officers, formerly known as Special Branch, arrived to interview Mr Brady.

They gave evidence to the inquest from behind a screen to protect their identities.

The coroner found that Mr Brady did not know the intelligence officers were present, and they in no way contributed to his death.

Coroner McCriskin said he was satisfied that "Mr Brady deliberately and voluntarily did the act that resulted in his death" and "no third party was involved".

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Mr Brady's relatives, Lorna and Margaret Brady, attended the hearing

He said Mr Brady intended to end his life and "acted impulsively, having been told of the decision to charge."

The coroner said "there was a critical failure to supervise him properly when he was placed into a consultation room after the decision to charge was taken".

He said Mr Brady should not have been left alone but he concluded that his death could not have been reasonably foreseen.

His family had insisted he would not have taken his own life because he was due to be released from prison five weeks later.

Outside Omagh Courthouse, Brady's sister, Lorna Brady, said the death of her brother had turned their lives "upside down".

"I feel devastated, it's taken over 10 years to get this far as they said it's meant to be a simple suicide case," she said.

"The family's life has been put on hold.

"They tried to portray John as being this type of person but they don't think he was a son, a brother a loving uncle.

"He's a big part of our life which has been taken away from us and will never get it back."

The family also criticised a report by the Police Ombudsman in 2010 which they described as a "whitewash".

They said they would be consulting their legal team about possible action against the PSNI and Police Ombudsman.