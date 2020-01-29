A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder by police investigating an assault in Londonderry that left a man in a critical condition.

The incident happened in the Cornshell Fields area of the city shortly after 02:00 GMT on 2 December last year.

The victim, 28, suffered serious injuries in the assault, which police believe involved four men.

A 23-year-old man was arrested in Derry on Wednesday.

He is being questioned on a number of offences including attempted murder, wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

"He is currently in custody assisting us with our enquiries," Det Sgt Richard Donnell said.

He added: "The assault, which left a 28 year old man in a critical condition in hospital, is believed to have involved four men, who left the scene in a grey coloured Volkswagen Golf, and our enquiries are ongoing to identify all those involved."

Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.