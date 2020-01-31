Police have confirmed two exploded pipe bomb devices were found in a security alert at Caw Close in the Waterside area of Londonderry on Thursday.

Police received a report of a suspicious object at around 10:30 GMT and following a search discovered a second suspicious object.

Police said they have since received reports of loud bangs in the area between 22:00 GMT and midnight on Wednesday.

There are no reports of any injuries.

There was minor damage caused to the front windows of two houses.