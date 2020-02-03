Donegal crash: One person killed between Muff and Quigley's Point
- 3 February 2020
Gardaí (Irish police) have said one person has died following a single-vehicle crash in County Donegal.
It happened at about 03:00 local time on Monday between Muff and Quigley's Point.
Part of the road remains closed to allow investigations to continue, with diversions in place.
Gardaí have asked for witnesses to come forward and speak to them with any information they might have about the incident.