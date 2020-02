GardaĆ­ (Irish police) have said one person has died following a single-vehicle crash in County Donegal.

It happened at about 03:00 local time on Monday between Muff and Quigley's Point.

Part of the road remains closed to allow investigations to continue, with diversions in place.

GardaĆ­ have asked for witnesses to come forward and speak to them with any information they might have about the incident.