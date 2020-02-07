Image caption James Wray and William McKinney were among 13 people shot dead at a civil rights march on 30 January 1972.

A decision on whether the trial of Soldier F will be held in Belfast or Londonderry will be made later this month, a court has been told.

The former paratrooper is charged with murdering two men on Bloody Sunday.

He faces five further charges of attempted murder.

On Friday, district judge Barney McElholm said a final decision on a venue for committal proceedings will be taken on 24 February.

Soldier F is charged with the murders of James Wray and William McKinney in Derry in 1972.

Four of the attempted murder charges relate to the wounding of Joseph Friel, Michael Quinn, Joe Mahon and Patrick O'Donnell.

The fifth relates to persons unknown.

Image caption Thirteen people were killed and 15 wounded on Bloody Sunday

Judge McElholm told the court he had received a letter from the brother of James Wray, Liam.

The district judge said he would carefully consider its content before making a decision on the venue for committal proceedings.

He said there was also a date in mind for those proceedings but that might have to be changed.

The judge said he was conscious of the fact that all the main players, including the soldier and the victims' families, were not getting any younger.

Image caption Soldier F was not present at Londonderry Magistrates' Court

Liam Wray, he said, made that point in his letter on behalf of the families.

Mr Wray further pointed out that justice had not just to be done but be seen to be done, the court was told.

The short hearing on Friday was attended by a number of relatives of Bloody Sunday victims.

The court also heard a number of extra witnesses has been agreed and more details would emerge on 24 February.