Man with fake AK-47 ‘lucky he wasn't shot’

A man who brandished a fake AK-47 gun in a city centre street has been told he could have been shot by police.

Conor Harkin, 27, from Bluebell Gardens, Londonderry, admitted possessing the imitation rifle and another fake pistol on 5 December 2019.

He was jailed for four months at Londonderry Magistrates' Court.

District Judge Barney McElholm told the court Harkin could have been shot by police.

The court was told Harkin was arrested after police were called to the Abercorn Road area of Derry by a member of the public who had filmed him with the fake gun.

Defence barrister Stephen Mooney said Harkin had behaved in an idiotic and stupid manner and that he could count himself lucky that he wasn't shot by the responding police officers.

"This was an exercise in stupidity and idiocy," he said.

"The weapons were ornamental weapons which did not carry any threat other than to his own safety."

A Public Prosecution Service solicitor told the court that after his arrest, police found an imitation pistol inside Harkin's waist band.

He told the officers he'd been given the two imitation weapons by a friend whom he declined to name.

Judge McElholm said Harkin had caused alarm and distress to the public.

"If when the police arrived at the scene he had been stupid enough not to put the weapon down quickly, he could have been shot," he said.