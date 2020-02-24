'Erratic driving' group attack two women and a man

Image copyright PSNI Image caption One woman is being treated for serious facial wounds caused by broken glass

Three people are being treated for injuries after being attacked by a group who had been driving a car erratically in the Clon Daragh area of Londonderry.

When two women, both in their 20s, challenged the way the silver Audi A3 was being driven, its six occupants set upon them, police said.

A man in his 30s was assaulted when he tried to intervene, police said.

One woman is being treated for serious facial wounds caused by broken glass.

'Serious incident'

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy said the women had acted "very bravely" before the attack, which happened on Saturday at about 13:50 GMT.

"It seems a silver car was driving erratically in the area, the two women, who were in another car, stopped the car and the men proceeded to come out of their car and attack."

There had been a number road safety issues in the Skeoge area, added Ms Duffy.

"We have noticed over recent-years this road is being used as a racetrack by boy racers.

"We have had issues in the past around death-driving (joy riding) in the area, those issues have dissipated over recent months and we absolutely don't want to see that returning," the councillor said.