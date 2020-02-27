Image copyright PSNI

Two men have been arrested in Strabane and a number of weapons seized following a disturbance at a funeral service in the County Tyrone town.

The men, aged 32 and 17, were arrested following the service at a church on Melmount Road on Thursday.

A number of weapons including Stanley knives and a hatchet were seized, police said.

Police said there was no evidence shots were fired during the service and there are no reports of any serious injuries.

A PSNI spokeswoman said police are aware of suggestions online that a number of shots were fired.

She said there is no evidence of shots having being fired.