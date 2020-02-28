Image copyright PSNI

Three people have been charged with a number of offences following a disturbance at a funeral service in Strabane on Thursday.

Two men, aged 22 and 32, and a 17-year-old boy, are charged with possessing an offensive weapon and an article with a blade or point in a public place.

They were arrested following the service at a church in Melmount Road on Thursday.

A number of weapons were seized by police at the funeral.

All three men are due to appear at Dungannon Magistrates' Court on Friday 28 February.