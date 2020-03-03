Lyra McKee: Murder accused bail decision this week

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Paul McIntyre is accused of murdering Lyra McKee but denies all charges

A High Court judge will decide later this week whether or not to grant bail to a man accused of the murder of the journalist Lyra McKee.

Paul McIntyre, 52, from Kinnego Park in Londonderry, has been charged with the murder of Ms McKee, possession of a firearm and membership of a proscribed organisation, the IRA.

Ms McKee, who was 29, was observing rioting in Derry's Creggan estate when she was shot on 18 April 2019.

Mr McIntyre denies all charges.

On Tuesday, a defence lawyer told the High Court in Belfast there was insufficient evidence to keep Mr McIntyre in custody.

The lawyer said a decision by the resident magistrate at Londonderry Magistrates' Court to grant him bail should be upheld.

On Monday, the High Court heard Mr McIntyre was alleged to have told a former partner he was not responsible for the murder, but that it was the son of another member of a dissident republican group.

Although Mr McIntyre was granted bail, he remains in custody, pending an appeal against the decision.

Mrs Justice Keegan said she would make her ruling later this week.