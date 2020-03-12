Londonderry: Man released after police searches

  • 12 March 2020
psni crest

A 41-year-old man has been released following questioning in relation to two police searches in the Creggan area of Londonderry on Wednesday.

Detectives from the PSNI's Terrorism Investigation Unit conducted the searches in relation to an "ongoing investigation into violent dissident republican activity".

The man was arrested under the Terrorism Act.

A number of items were also seized during the searches, police said.