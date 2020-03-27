A man has been arrested in Londonderry after allegedly telling police officers he had coronavirus and then coughing on them.

Police said the 33-year-old was arrested on suspicion of a number of driving-related offences on Thursday at the Creggan Heights Roundabout.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) spokesperson said that three cars were damaged.

One female passenger needed hospital treatment, she said.

The man was arrested on suspicion of a number of driving-related offences, including driving with excess alcohol in breath and causing grievous bodily injury by driving carelessly when unfit.

"Intentionally coughed"

The spokesperson said that he stated he was experiencing symptoms of Covid-19.

And while being taken to a station, he "intentionally coughed" in the direction of two police constables who were travelling in the same vehicle.

The man was then arrested on two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

He remains in police custody.