Londonderry security operation recovers 'suspicious items'
- 31 March 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A number of "potentially suspicious items" have been recovered at the scene of a security alert on the outskirts of Londonderry.
Police and Army bomb experts responded following a report a suspicious object in the Balloughry Road area.
The items have been taken away for further examination, police said.
It was a rural location and it was hoped the public were not inconvenienced as the area was made safe, the police added.