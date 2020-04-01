Staff at the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) in Enniskillen have expressed concern about proposals to relocate its neonatal and paediatric units.

They say Western Trust plans could see the units move to Altnagelvin Hospital in Londonderry.

The BBC understands the relocation is part of plans to free up necessary space to deal with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The trust said a decision has not yet been taken.

Some members of SWAH staff said they understood the relocation to Altnagelvin could happen within weeks.

The trust said it is continuing to "test our plans for the expected surge in Covid-19".

"There have been announcements about service reconfiguration in other Trusts and this has led to understandable questions about services in the West," a trust spokeswoman said.

“Any decision to reconfigure hospital services will be based on clinical advice to ensure the safety of our patients and staff as a priority.

"This is a rapidly changing environment however the Trust will inform the public of any temporary changes being implemented.”