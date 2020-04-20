Image caption "You are not alone, don't suffer in silence" Ms Bond said.

The PSNI District Commander for Derry City and Strabane said she is concerned some "traditionally under-reported" crimes may be "less visible" due to lockdown restrictions.

Chief Supt Emma Bond said "concerns exist" over incidents such as hate crime and domestic abuse.

Ms Bond said such incidents can be "compounded by the fact more people are stuck within their homes".

"You are not alone, don't suffer in silence" Ms Bond added.

"Anyone who finds themselves in need, please contact the police, your police service is willing and wanting to help."

The chief superintendent, who took up the post earlier this year, said that policing during the pandemic has also seen an increase in scams targeting those in isolation, with an increase in cold-callers.

'Vigilant'

Ms Bond appealed to the public to be more vigilant of these during prolonged periods of time indoors.

The newly appointed district commander said she has every confidence that the city will "come back and rally again" once lockdown restrictions are lifted.

She commended the "spirit" of the district, with the majority of people complying with government regulations and assisting police with their duties.

However, Ms Bond said unfortunately not everyone is complying and the district has seen an increase in some drink driving offences in recent weeks, which has put "additional pressure on already stretched NHS resources".

She called on the small minority, still not adhering to such restrictions, to stay inside "as much as you can" and help get the district "back to normality as soon as possible."

"This district has faced challenges in the past and I have every confidence in its collective strength that will see this city and district reinvigorated," Ms Bond said.