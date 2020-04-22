Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bishop McKeown asked the executive to give "some sense of logic" for the closures.

Two church leaders have called on the executive to consider reopening cemeteries here in a controlled-manner.

The decision to prevent people from visiting their loved ones' graves has divided political parties.

Cemeteries were closed when the lockdown was announced by the executive last month.

The Church of Ireland Bishop of Derry and Raphoe Rev Andrew Forster said that decision should "be looked at again".

‘Mixed signals’

The Catholic Bishop of Derry, Dr Donal McKeown, agreed, saying "it is a very difficult area" but asked the executive to give "some sense of logic" for their motivation behind this particular piece of legislation.

A Londonderry bereavement charity has said many local parents were now struggling to cope as result of the ongoing closure.

Life After Loss, which helps people affected by the loss of a baby, said it had been inundated with calls.

Going to extremes

Julie-Ann Coll, who founded Life After Loss, told BBC Radio Foyle: "A lot of people I know are finding it tough, people depend on going to graveyards.

"The general feedback I'm getting is that many feel like they're letting their babies down".

Ms Coll said she knows of one family who has "gone to the extreme" of secretly visiting their daughter's grave at night.

"My advice is just wait a bit longer," Ms Coll said.

Collective decision

Meanwhile, Alliance's deputy leader Stephen Farry says the party is "prepared to reconsider" its stance on the cemeteries - but only on the basis of scientific evidence changing.

The DUP and UUP have called for graveyard visits to be allowed on a controlled basis, but Alliance and Sinn Fein have opposed the proposal.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Stephen Farry says Alliance could reconsider

Mr Farry told the Nolan Show that any change in the law could only be taken if there was a "collective decision" from the executive, and if the chief medical officer advised it would be safe to reopen sites.

"It's wrong for some politicians to jump ahead of the curve, we don't know how long we need to keep the lockdown in place and if we leave it prematurely, it could have an even bigger impact," Mr Farry said.