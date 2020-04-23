Image caption The Magee campus is on Derry's Northland Road

The Londonderry Chamber of Commerce has written to the Stormont executive asking them to make an "immediate decision" on Magee's medical school.

Its president said the need for the school has been made "even clearer in light of the Covid-19 crisis".

Plans to open a graduate medical school at Ulster University's Magee campus have been repeatedly delayed.

Redmond McFadden said the school would be a "fitting legacy" to the efforts of our front line healthcare staff.

'Significant benefits'

The only medical school in Northern Ireland at present is at Queen's University in Belfast.

The New Decade, New Approach Deal which restored a power-sharing executive in Northern Ireland listed the school among the new executive's "priorities".

Mr McFadden has written to Health Minister Robin Swann and Northern Ireland's first and deputy first ministers this week to bring forward a decision on the graduate entry medical school.

The expansion of the university in Derry and the opening of a medical training in school in the north west has long been regarded as a catalyst for economic growth in the region.

Mr McFadden said the medical school would not only be of "significant benefit" to the health service, but also for the regional economy.

Image caption Ulster University wanted to welcome the first medical student intake in 2019

The chamber president is hoping to ensure the school can be open to new students in September 2021.

"By training and retaining new doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers locally, we can significantly bolster Northern Ireland’s healthcare workforce and ease pressures on our health service," Mr McFadden said.

“Our health service is under extreme strain at the moment and our health and social care workers are undertaking huge efforts to keep us safe."

Delivering the school would be a "fitting legacy" to the efforts frontline healthcare staff, Mr McFadden said.

"I am urging the executive to deliver on its commitment," he added.