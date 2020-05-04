A man in his 30s has been left with "serious head injuries" following an assault in Londonderry city centre.

Police said the incident occurred in Carlisle Road at 16:50 GMT on Sunday 3 May.

The man, who was "punched and kicked by a number of males", was transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast and is said to be in a critical condition in intensive care.

Det Insp Adrian Burns said it was a "brutal attack on a defenceless man".

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and remains in police custody

Police are appealing for anyone with any information to come forward.