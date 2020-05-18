Image copyright dcsdc Image caption Cara Hunter was elected to Derry City and Strabane district council in May 2019

Londonderry's deputy mayor, Cara Hunter, has been co-opted as SDLP MLA for East Londonderry.

The co-options follows the death of longstanding assembly member John Dallat who died earlier this month.

The 24-year-old, who was elected to council for the first time in May 2019, said it was "a huge honour" to follow in Mr Dallat's footsteps.

"I hope I can continue that tradition of being a champion for everyone," she said.

Ms Hunter was the SDLP candidate for the East Londonderry seat in December's general election.

The deputy mayor and SDLP's mental health spokesperson secured 6,158 votes, finishing second behind DUP MP Gregory Campbell.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Mr Dallat retired briefly in May 2016 but re-entered political life to regain the east Londonderry seat in 2017

Ms Hunter said it was with "mixed emotions" she took over the role from the late John Dallat.

"I want to be as proactive as possible" and "hopefully continue his great work," Ms Hunter said.

Ms Hunter said she was taking over the post during an "incredibly difficult time for people, businesses and communities" during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The impact of the coronavirus has been immense, it has caused pain for us all and it has underscored how little the things that divide us actually matter," Ms Hunter said.

"We all have to unite and come together as one community to keep each other safe."

'Thick skin'

Speaking to BBC Radio Foyle, Ms Hunter, who has received online harassment in the past, said it is a "sad reality that abuse still exists" for such public roles.

"My thick skin is ever growing," Ms Hunter told the programme.

She believes the support from her party colleagues and especially party leader Colum Eastwood will help keep her in good stead throughout her new role.

In a statement, Colum Eastwood said he was "delighted" for Ms Hunter and said she would "build on the lifetime of dedicated service John Dallat gave to people here".

The Foyle MP said Ms Hunter was part of the "new generation of SDLP activists stepping up to make a difference in their communities".