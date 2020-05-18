Magee medical school to open in 2021
- 18 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A new medical training school in Londonderry has been given the go-ahead.
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill confirmed the graduate medical school at Ulster University's Magee campus will open in September 2021.
The only medical school in Northern Ireland at present is at Queen's University in Belfast.
The deputy first minister says the school will be "instrumental in the regeneration of the region".
More to follow.