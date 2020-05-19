Image copyright Sdlp Image caption The SDLP has chosen Brian Tierney, pictured with wife Cheryl, to be Derry's next mayor

SDLP councillor Brian Tierney will be the next mayor of Derry and Strabane.

Mr Tierney, who is from Londonderry, has been a councillor for the city's Ballyarnett ward since 2014.

He currently serves as chairman of the council's environment and regeneration committee.

Under Derry and Strabane District Council's power sharing agreement, it is the SDLP's turn to select the city's first citizen.

Mr Tierney said it was an "immense honour" to have been put forward by the party.

"I know the potential that people here have and I'm determined to work constructively with all parties and all our partners to deliver new opportunities and transform our city," he said.

He said the year ahead will be a challenging one as the city recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

He added: "There isn't a single family, business or community in our district that isn't suffering as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

"The year ahead will be one of the most challenging we've ever experienced.

"But, together, we can help each other and transform our communities for the better."

Mr Tierney said that as the city emerges from the impact of Covid-19, civic leaders "need to reimagine our city and district, putting people and their needs at the heart of decision making."

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said his party colleague will be "an outstanding mayor."

"Now, more than ever, people need hope from leaders in our community. Brian is up to the challenge and he'll lift others up with him," he said.

Mr Tierney is due to be formally appointed mayor at the beginning of June, when he will replace Sinn Féin's Michaela Boyle.