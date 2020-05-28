Image caption Temporary walking infrastructure set up on some roads during the coronavirus lockdown

A pilot scheme in Northern Ireland designed to allow for safe social distancing and promote walking and cycling in city centres is being expanded.

Stormont's Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon says the scheme will be extended to Londonderry and Newry.

It has already been rolled out in Belfast.

The pilot includes pavement widening and the pedestrianisation of some streets.

It has been designed to prepare for the lifting of lockdown measures in Northern Ireland.

"Pilots have already hit the ground running in Belfast and will soon be rolled out in Newry and Derry," Ms Mallon says.

"These will include pop-up cycle lanes, pedestrianisation and quiet streets that make our places safer, greener and cleaner, promoting healthier, happier communities open for business and investment."

Earlier this month, the minister announced plans to widen pavements in Belfast's Cathedral Quarter and to extend Derry's waterfront.

She says in Derry, her department will also "bring forward plans for reducing traffic within the city walls as businesses begin to reopen".

A Derry and Strabane District Council spokeswoman told BBC News NI "it is hoped the department will be in a position to unveil the plans and commence initial works in the coming weeks".

"The council is very supportive of looking at creative and innovative ways at creating more space and a safe environment that will enhance our city and town centre visitor experience as we move forward into the recovery phase," she adds.

The spokeswoman says the council is currently with its "key stakeholders in terms of providing a co-ordinated and proactive approach to reopening the city and town centres as part of the recovery process".