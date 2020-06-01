Image caption "The man was approached by two males, one of whom struck him on the head with a baseball bat," police say.

A 21-year-old man has been hit on the head with a baseball bat after being approached by two men in Limavady.

Police said they received a report of the assault in the Gorteen Crescent area of the town on Sunday evening.

Det Sgt Wallace said the man was approached by two males, "one of whom struck him on the head with a baseball bat".

The man remains in hospital with a fractured skull, police say.

Det Sgt Wallace described this as an "appalling and brutal attack on a young man".

"Officers, along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended, and the victim, who is aged 21, was subsequently transported to hospital," Dt Sgt Wallace said.

Police are appealing to anyone "who witnessed this assault, or who has information no matter how insignificant it may seem" to come forward.